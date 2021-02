Ariana: Second Vice President Sarwar Danesh said on Friday that the current opportunity for peace should be seized. Speaking at the ceremony marking the first anniversary of the death of Mohammad Baqir Mohaqiq in Kabul said that the Taliban has shown “less sincerity” to the peace efforts and instead, they have increased their violence in the country. “An interim setup will bring more violence and that it means returning to the past,” said Danish. Click here to read more (external link).

