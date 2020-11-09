Danish calls on US to revise Afghan peace process

Ariana: As peace talks continued in Doha and the war intensified in a number of provinces, second vice president Sarwar Danish on Monday called for a revision and evaluation of the Afghan peace talks with the Taliban by the new US administration. Speaking at an event in Kabul he said the lack of flexibility by the Taliban have caused the Doha negotiations to stall. “Taliban’s inflexibility is the main cause of existing stalemate in Doha talks,” Danish said. According to Danish government has released more than 6,000 Taliban prisoners since the Doha agreement, but some of them have returned to the battlefields. Click here to read more (external link).

