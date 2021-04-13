Danesh Criticizes HCNR Peace Plan Review, Calls for ‘Inclusivity’

Tolo News: Second Vice President Mohammad Sarwar Danesh on Tuesday reacted to the review of the peace proposals submitted by Afghan politicians–including President Ghani–by a 15-member committee under the High Council for National Reconciliation, saying the proposed plan is not “clear” nor “inclusive” and it advocates a kind division of power between two ethnic groups. Danesh said he sees “an insulting treatment” of President Ghani’s peace proposal in the review of the committee. Click here to read more (external link).

