Tolo News: With the fall of Sher Khan Bandar port in Kunduz province to the Taliban, the government loses an average of more than 2.5 million Afghanis (over $ 32,000) a day in income from customs offices, according to government information. The Afghan Chamber of Commerce and Investment said that the capture of Sher Khan Bandar’s port and customs office by the Taliban has halted operations at the port. The port borders Tajikistan. Click here to read more (external link).