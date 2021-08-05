Cries of ‘Allahu Akbar’ in Support of ANDSF Spread Across Nation

Tolo News: Like millions of people across Kabul, Afghans in other provinces on Wednesday night chanted the slogan “Allahu Akbar” (God is the greatest), in a show of support for Afghan forces fighting the Taliban. The rallying cry began earlier in Herat city and has been reported in other areas across the nation as well. In the latest waves of support, Afghans in Kapisa, Baghlan, Nuristan and Sar-e-Pul provinces chanted the slogan to show support for the Afghan forces. Click here to read more (external link).