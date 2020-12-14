Court hears Mullah Mansour used fake identities to buy insurance and properties

Ariana: Former Taliban leader Mullah Akhtar Mansour, who was killed in 2016 in a US drone strike, had a life insurance policy with a Pakistan company under a false name, and had properties in Karachi worth millions, an anti-terrorism court in Karachi heard on Saturday. Click here to read more (external link).
What a goofy odd
piece
of
news; who cares- you will never know
the true
identities of almost all
of
the
combatant-leaders !
*
That
is
how they have had been
able
to
control
Afghanistan !
*
At
the
same rate;
you would never know
the
true intentions behind the; so
called,
“fake insurance policy”
and
the court hearing on it !
*