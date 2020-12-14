formats

Court hears Mullah Mansour used fake identities to buy insurance and properties

Mullah Akhtar Mansur

Ariana: Former Taliban leader Mullah Akhtar Mansour, who was killed in 2016 in a US drone strike, had a life insurance policy with a Pakistan company under a false name, and had properties in Karachi worth millions, an anti-terrorism court in Karachi heard on Saturday. Click here to read more (external link).

  1. What a goofy odd
    piece
    of
    news; who cares- you will never know
    the true
    identities of almost all
    of
    the
    combatant-leaders !
    *

  3. At
    the
    same rate;
    you would never know
    the
    true intentions behind the; so
    called,
    “fake insurance policy”
    and
    the court hearing on it !
    *

