Corruption and Unlawful Practices: What is Happening in the Taliban-Controlled Afghanistan Oil and Gas Corporation?

8am: The Afghanistan Oil and Gas Corporation (AOGC), a state-owned institution, plays a crucial role in the country’s energy sector, encompassing the transportation, procurement, supply, storage, and distribution of petroleum and gas products in adherence to both national and international standards. The corporation’s charter mandates that it be led by competent, professional, and experienced individuals, without political interference. However, since the Taliban assumed power in Afghanistan, they have dismissed around 400 employees and replaced them with their own affiliates. In the past three months, the General Director of AOGC, operating under Taliban administration, has appointed approximately 20 associates, all residents of Chak Wardak district in Maidan Wardak Province, to key positions within the institution. Additionally, employees have raised concerns about favoritism, coercion, death threats, demotions, and unauthorized promotions occurring within specific circles. Disturbingly, information obtained by the Hasht-e Subh Daily reveals that individuals affiliated with the Taliban in this institution have received salary and benefit increases that violate the corporation’s charter and administrative procedures, with highly paid positions being created based on their requests. Click here to read more (external link).