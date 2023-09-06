Continued Arbitrary Arrests: Taliban Detain Two Students in Front of a School Gate in Kabul

8am: Sources on Wednesday, September 6, spoke with Hasht-e Subh and revealed that these two students are named Mohammad Anwar and Naser. The Taliban detained them four days ago in front of the gate of “Khalilullah Khalili” School in the eleventh district of Kabul and transferred them to the custody of the group’s Intelligence Unit 40. These two students are originally from the Omarz and Tawakh areas of Panjshir province but currently reside in Kabul city. It is worth noting that in recent days, the Taliban have intensified the arrest of civilians in Kabul and the northern provinces of the capital. Click here to read more (external link).