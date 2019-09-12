Congress committee subpoenas Trump envoy to Taliban talks

Associated Press: The chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Thursday issued a subpoena to the Trump administration’s envoy to the U.S.-Taliban talks, demanding that he testify at an open congressional hearing next week. Rep. Eliot Engel, D-N.Y., complained that the Trump administration was keeping Congress and the American people “in the dark” about negotiations with the Taliban, which have broken down. Engel issued the subpoena to compel Zalmay Khalilzad to testify Sept. 19. Click here to read more (external link).