Conflict leaves 30 Taliban fighters dead in E. Afghanistan

PARUN, Afghanistan, Sept. 11 (Xinhua) — Up to 30 Taliban fighters were killed and three soldiers injured in a clash took place between the government forces and militants loyal to the Taliban, in eastern Afghan province of Nuristan, a senior provincial official said Monday.

The incident took place early Monday morning, in the restive Barg-e-Matal district of the province, where as many as 30 insurgents were killed and three security personnel injured, said Hafiz Abdul Qayum, the provincial governor, adding that the conflict continues.

The governor warned that the district would fall to the armed opposition, if fresh troops were not called for help.

The Taliban had not still commented on the incident nor confirmed their casualties.

