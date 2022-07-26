Condition of prisoners in Taliban prisons

8am: Since August 2021, the Taliban group has imprisoned thousands of citizens of the country for various pretexts. Most of these prisoners are former government affiliates (security employees, army soldiers and national police). Many civilians, particularly youths have been arrested on charges of collaborating with the National Resistance Front (NRF) and armed groups fighting against this terror group. Relatives of prisoners imprisoned in Taliban intelligence detention centers complain about the “extremely painful situation” of the prisoners. According to them, the prison cells are so overcrowded with no facilities, adding that Taliban has set a schedule on sleeping time for the prisoners as all the prisoners cannot be placed to sleep at the same time. In addition, the prisoners are being tortured and severely beaten by the jailors three times a day. Click here to read more (external link).