Aamaj: Sky News Agency reported that a multitude of Hazaras have left Afghanistan after Taliban’s domination. A number of Hazaras who worked with foreign forces in Afghanistan told Sky News that Taliban are doing retaliatory actions, and because of that they are living in hiding. Some of them said that Taliban’s amnesty promise was a lie, adding, “They lie. There is no amnesty. The Taliban lie.” Click here to read more (external link).