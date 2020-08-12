Concerns raised around peace talks after journalists have Qatar visas rejected

Ariana: The Afghan media on Wednesday voiced concern over the upcoming intra-Afghan peace talks in Doha after Qatar visas for local journalists were not approved. Members of the public also objected to the move saying talks should not be held behind closed doors and that the people of Afghanistan have the right to be kept up-to-date on the details of negotiations. A group of local journalists was expected to travel with the official Afghan negotiating team to Qatar this week for the start of the intra-Afghan negotiations on Sunday. However, the government has not yet commented on the visa issue. Click here to read more (external link).

