Tolo News: Baghlan local police said Friday Taliban has raised their white flag in parts of the province, including along the Baghlan-Kunduz highway. According to local police, they would need to launch an operation in order to remove the flags. “Taliban exist in the area and we are unable to remove their flags. Government should launch a military operation as soon as possible,” said Mohibullah, a local police officer. Click here to read more (external link).

