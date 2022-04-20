Concerns Mount Over Malnourished Children in Afghanistan

Tolo News: Following global concern about the poor economic situation in Afghanistan, Save the Children in a recent report said that Afghanistan is facing its worst food crisis, with 5 million children on the brink of starvation. According to the organization, about two in three children in Afghanistan – or 12 million – whose families depend on farming to survive, are struggling to get enough to eat daily due to the country’s worst drought in decades and are facing forecasts of below-average rains this wet season. Click here to read more (external link).