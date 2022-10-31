Compulsory Burqa, Taliban Suppressed Protesting Students in Badakhshan

8am: The Taliban have increased the pressure on female students at Badakhshan University for some time now. The officials of the Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice department for the Badakhshan province have made it mandatory for female students to wear a burqa, and do not allow girls who do not wear a burqa to enter the university. These double pressures of the Taliban have fed up the female students of this province. They have protested against the imposition of strict restrictions by the Taliban’s authority in front of the entrance gate of the university. The pleas of these students have been severely suppressed by the Taliban, and some of these girls have been beaten up severely. additionally, the Taliban group has warned the girls in the dormitory of Badakhshan University that they have no right to leave the dormitory until further notification. Click here to read more (external link).

