Commandos Step In To Retake Badakhshan’s Kohistan District

Tolo News: The Ministry of Defense (MoD) said Friday that security forces are fighting the Taliban to retake Badakhshan’s Kohistan district which fallen to the militants on Thursday evening. Badakhshan military officials meanwhile said commandos have arrived in the district and are advancing towards Kohistan’s center. Badakhshan Police Chief Abdul Khaliq Aqsai said the commando troops landed in Kohistan district at midnight and that they have reached near the center of the district. Click here to read more (external link).

