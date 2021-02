Ariana: Afghan commando forces freed 23 security force members and one civilian from a Taliban prison in Kunduz on Wednesday, 217 Pamir Corps said in a statement. According to the officials, 16 of the prisoners are members of the Afghan National Army (ANA), four of them are commando forces, two were police, and one was a National Directorate of Security (NDS) soldier and one other was a civilian. Click here to read more (external link).