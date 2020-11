Ariana: The commander for a Taliban Red Unit for Nadali district of southern Helmand province was killed in an airstrike by the Afghan security forces on Saturday, the Ministry of Defense (MoD) confirmed. In a statement released on Sunday, the MoD stated: “Abdul Rahman, commander of the Taliban’s Red Unit for Nadali district of Helmand province” was killed in an airstrike. Click here to read more (external link).

