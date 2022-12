8am: Taliban forces killed this commander of former militias supported by the former republic regime around 12 a.m. on Tuesday night (December 20th) in Chobar vicinity, Taloqan city’s 1st PD, Takhar province. Sources identified the commander as Gol Aziz, a resident of Qaruqusaai village, Kalafgan district, Takhar province. Two Taliban fighters were also injured in during a gun battle. It is reported that the Gol Aziz’s son was also injured. Click here to read more (external link).