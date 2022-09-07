Coffee shops ordered to shut down in Nimroz

Ariana: Local authorities in Afghanistan’s southwestern province of Nimroz have decided to shut down coffee shops in the province in order to avoid the ruination of the younger generation. Local residents, however, said that dozens of people will become unemployed with the closure of coffee shops. “I invested $20,000 to establish a coffee shop. The Islamic Emirate is telling us to shut down, but we don’t have the capital to make a new investment. We already face dues on electricity and rent,” said Nisar Ahmad, a coffee shop owner. Click here to read more (external link).