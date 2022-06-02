Coal Smuggling to Pakistan: People Worry about Rising Prices During Winter

8am: With the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, Pakistan has become Afghanistan’s most important natural resources market. Local sources in Takhar province say that hundreds of trucks carrying coal are being loaded and transported to Pakistan on daily basis from his province. According to sources, some Taliban officials and commanders are involved in the deal. Residents of Taloqan, the capital of Takhar province say that if the province continues to extract and export coal to Pakistan in its current volume, people will face shortage of fuel (especially coal) in the coming winter. Click here to read more (external link).