Close Associate of Taliban Governor in Herat Province Allegedly Kidnaps Shepherd and 100 Sheep

Sources spoke to Hasht-e Subh on Monday, April 17, stating that the incident occurred in the areas of Gul-chah and Chah-Takhta in the Kushk Robat Sangi and Gholran districts of Herat province. According to the sources, nearly 30 armed militants from the Taliban governor's associates launched a nighttime attack on the shepherd and his herd in the mentioned areas, hitting several of them and tying up their hands and feet. It is worth noting that the Taliban have been accused of looting people's property and assets in other provinces before.