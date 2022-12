Tolo News: Clashes have resumed between Islamic Emirate forces [Taliban] and the Pakistan military along the Durand Line in Spin Boldak in Kandahar province, local officials said. The motive behind the fighting is still unclear but the residents said the clashes happened when the Islamic Emirate forces tried to build a checkpoint near the Durand Line. This is the second incident between the two sides in the last week. Click here to read more (external link).

