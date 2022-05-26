Clashes in Panjshir: NFR Forces Kill Nine Taliban Fighters in an Ambush

8am: Local sources in Panjshir province have reported that nine Taliban fighters have been killed in an ambush laid by National Resistance Front forces. According to sources, the fighting took place on Thursday in Kotal-e-Arezoo and Ghazdi Sang, Anaba district of Panjshir province. According to sources, about 200 Taliban forces who were trying to attack the military bases of the National Resistance Front in Anaba district were ambushed by the forces of the Front on the way. Sources emphasize that as a result of this clash that started this morning (Thursday 26, 2022), nine Taliban are killed so far. Click here to read more (external link).