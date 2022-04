8am: Locals provided information to Hasht-e Subh, indicating that clashes among Taliban fighters and NRF Forces in the Khost district of Baghlan province have taken place. According to independent sources, the Taliban’s Acting Deputy Defense Minister, Mullah Fazel Mazlum has gathered Taliban’s reserved forces from northern Badakhshan and Takhar provinces and has deployed them to Baghlan in order to fight the NRF forces. Click here to read more (external link).