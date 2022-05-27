Clashes Escalate in Panjshir, 27 Taliban Fighters Killed

8am: The clashes have been escalating in Panjshir province for the last three weeks. Recently, the Taliban’s high-ranking members, including Mullah Baradar and Mullah Yaqoob have traveled to the province in order to lead the fights against the Resistance Front forces. As a result of heavy clashes in Panjshir, the National Resistance Front has claimed of killing 27 Taliban fighters. Click here to read more (external link).

