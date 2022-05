8am: The clashes have again escalated between the National Resistance Front forces and the Taliban fighters in Panjshir’s Rukha district, sources confirm. The Taliban rebels have attacked from several positions on the Resistance Front’s bases in the Hesarak area of Rukha district since Sunday morning, sources say. Sources report that casualties have been inflicted on both sides, but the exact number is not yet reported. Click here to read more (external link).

