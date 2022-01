8am: The Taliban carried out a three-hour operation against the National Resistance Front (NRF) forces, according to Sharifullah Sangin, a member of (NRF) in the Darah Charkh-e-Falak district of ​​Khost in Baghlan province. Mr. Sangin said that two members of the (NRF) were killed and wounded in the clashes, however, no figures are available for Taliban casualties, and they have not responded to repeated calls. Click here to read more (external link).