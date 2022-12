8am: Local sources confirmed on Monday that the clashes between the Taliban and National Resistance Front (NRF) forces started last night following a Taliban campaign launched in the villages of Taghanak, Khej and Bagh Dara in Andrab, Baghlan province. There are reports indicating that Khair Mohammad Andrabi, a prominent NRF commander, was killed last night along with his subordinates following a gun battle with the Taliban. Click here to read more (external link).