8am: Sources in Bamyan province have reported that clashes escalated between Pashtun and Tajik Taliban-affiliated members at around 11:00am Friday during a sport match at the Rohullah Nikpai Gymnasium in the new city of Bamyan province. According to sources, the Pashtun and Tajik Taliban opened fire on each other, which disrupted the sport tournament and the athletes and spectators left the gymnasium. Click here to read more (external link).