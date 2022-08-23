Clashes Between Afghan-Uzbek Border Guards in Balkh

8am: Sources in Balkh province report that the Taliban fighters and Uzbekistan border guards have clashed in the Shortepa district of the province. The clashes reportedly took place between the two sides on Monday, August 22. The conflict has had casualties on both sides, but the exact number is not yet reported. According to the sources, the fights started when some Afghan men went to the border strip to collect licorice and the Uzbek border guards shot at them. Click here to read more (external link).