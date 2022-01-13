Clash between Uzbek and Pashtun Taliban in Faryab

Taliban's most senior Uzbek commander Makhdoom Alam has been arrested in Mazar-e-Sharif Wednesday based on an order by Mullah Fazel, Taliban's deputy defense minister. Following his arrest, hundreds of disgruntled people took to the streets of Faryab's Maimana city in protest. pic.twitter.com/aA9pw14Wq6

Taliban fighters of the Uzbek nation took control of Maymana district in Faryab province in protest against the arrest of their Uzbek leader Rumi Makhdoom Alam Rabbani and they disarmed all Pashtun Taliban. All Taliban flags were also removed in the Maymana. Taliban armed people. pic.twitter.com/Px0pDU7jcZ

