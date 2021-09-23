formats

Claim: Afghan Resistance Leaders, Long Backed by CIA, Have Fled Following Taliban Takeover

·

Massoud

The Intercept: The retreat of Ahmad Massoud and Amrullah Saleh belies public claims that they are still in Afghanistan. There is also ample historical precedent for opposition groups fleeing to neighboring countries to plot their eventual return. Click here to read more (external link).

NRF Response:

Leave a comment