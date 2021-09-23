Claim: Afghan Resistance Leaders, Long Backed by CIA, Have Fled Following Taliban Takeover

The Intercept: The retreat of Ahmad Massoud and Amrullah Saleh belies public claims that they are still in Afghanistan. There is also ample historical precedent for opposition groups fleeing to neighboring countries to plot their eventual return. Click here to read more (external link).
NRF Response:
Claims by the Taliban's paid mercenaries in the mass media that the NRF forces & its leader are outside Afg are false. the NRF's Freedom fighters are still inside Afg & are continuing their struggle against the tyranny of the Taliban, a crime syndicate. #NationalUprising #Freedom
— National Resistance Front of Afghanistan (@nrfafg) September 22, 2021