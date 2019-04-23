Civilian casualties rise by 19 percent in Afghanistan: rights group

1TV: Civilian casualties have increased by 19 percent in Afghanistan, the country’s Independent Human Rights Commission said on Tuesday. A total of 3,032 civilians were killed while nearly 8,200 others were wounded during the last solar year 1397, the commission said in an annual report. The report attributed 53 percent of the casualties to the Taliban. Afghan forces and their international counterparts were each responsible for 12 percent. Another 12 percent of the casualties were attributed to Daesh. Click here to read more (external link).