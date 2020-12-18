formats

Civil war could break out in Afghanistan as it is being handed over back to Pakistan: Christine Fair

5 Comments

Taliban’s Baradar (left) and Pakistani Minister Qureshi (right). File photo.

The Tribune: “America is delegitimising democracy in Afghanistan. They want a puppet democracy. They are pushing Ghani (Ashraf Ghani) to give up the election. The Taliban is getting what they want. Pakistan is playing clever. They think that delegitimising democracy would create chaos in Afghanistan. Pakistan is maestro of chaos.” Click here to read more (external link).

