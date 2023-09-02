Citizens Concerned: The Taliban Have Installed Thousands of Hidden Cameras, Sparking Privacy and Espionage Worries

8am: A former military official, who wishes to remain anonymous, has stated that the Taliban are intent on espionage and inspecting people’s beliefs. According to him, the Taliban are taking this action to exert greater control over the population and to prevent gatherings and citizen assemblies. This former military official further asserts that the Taliban are wary of small gatherings and house-to-house visits by their opponents. Therefore, in addition to deploying spies, they are also using technology for their political purposes and monitoring individuals who travel to their targeted areas. In the meantime, certain Kabul residents firmly argue that the security cameras have failed to curb criminal activities and theft. Click here to read more (external link).