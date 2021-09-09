CIA Chief Meets With Pakistani Military Leaders In Islamabad For Talks On Afghanistan

By Radio Mashaal

September 9, 2021

The head of U.S. Central Intelligence Agency met with the heads of Pakistan’s army and military intelligence in Islamabad for talks on the security situation in Afghanistan, where Pakistani intelligence has long backed the Taliban.

Pakistani security officials said William Burns spoke with General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who is chief of the Pakistani Army Staff, and Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed, the head of the Inter-Services Intelligence agency.

“It was reiterated that Pakistan remains committed to cooperate with its international partners for peace in the region and ensuring a stable and prosperous future for Afghan people,” Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement on September 9.

Neither the CIA nor the U.S. Embassy in Islamabad had any immediate comment on the talks.

Pakistan has long been accused of supporting the Afghan Taliban, which Islamabad denies.

Hameed, the ISI chief, traveled to Kabul last weekend, ahead of the Taliban’s unveiling of its cabinet, a meeting that raised further questions about Pakistan’s role in Afghanistan.

A video posted on Twitter showed Hameed at a Kabul hotel being asked by a journalist what his best hope for Afghanistan was.

“Everything will be OK. Don’t worry about that,” he replied.

Protesters have taken to the streets across Afghanistan to protest against Taliban rule and for their rights be respected. Many of the protesters have also denounced Pakistan’s alleged involvement in the country.

On September 9, the Pakistani government said a Pakistani military aircraft carrying 10 tons of flour, 1.5 ton of ghee, and medicine landed at Kabul airport.

The press release included a photo showing Pakistan’s ambassador to Afghanistan standing with members of the Taliban administration in front of the open back of the C-130 aircraft.

Copyright (c) 2021. RFE/RL, Inc. Reprinted with the permission of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, 1201 Connecticut Ave NW, Ste 400, Washington DC 20036.