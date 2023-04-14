Chinese Company Offers $10b Investment in Afghanistan’s Lithium Deposits

Khaama: The Afghanistan Ministry of Mines and Petroleum said on Thursday that a Chinese Company, Gochin expressed its interest in investing $10 billion in Afghanistan’s lithium deposits. According to the statement, the acting minister for mine and Petroleum, Shahabuddin Delawar, met with the Chinese company representatives in Kabul. Since the Taliban takeover of the country, China has increased its influence via economic ties with the current regime. According to several media reports, Chinese companies have long aspired to access Afghanistan’s extensive and rich lithium deposits, estimated to be worth more than $1 trillion, Bloomberg said. Click here to read more (external link).