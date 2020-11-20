formats

China’s next border friction may be with Afghanistan, the ‘graveyard of empires’

South China Morning Post: The US plan announced this week to speed up the withdrawal of thousands of troops from Afghanistan may have troubling consequences for China, which shares a border with the war-torn country in its far west region of Xinjiang. While China found the presence of the US military in its own backyard unsettling, it used the opportunity to link Washington’s anti-terrorism war to its own drive to suppress Muslim Uygur opposition groups in Xinjiang. Clashes between Uygurs and Han Chinese in 2009 killed hundreds of people. Click here to read more (external link).

3 thoughts on “China’s next border friction may be with Afghanistan, the ‘graveyard of empires’

  2. In reality; any
    “goofy-ass”,
    could possibly concoct
    fantastic dramas under the name
    of
    bogus
    love and protection
    of
    *A rogue
    EMPIRE- all, to be
    fabricated and imposed
    on
    expenses
    of
    the
    vulnerable souls.
    *

