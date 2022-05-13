China in Afghanistan: “Not a luxury but a necessity”

eurasianet: China is treading cautiously in Afghanistan, a panel of experts told the United States-China Economic and Security Review Commission, an independent U.S. government agency that reports to Congress, on May 12. Beijing is overwhelmingly concerned with security and is not rushing to invest. Members of the panel – which examined how the Taliban’s return to power last August has impacted Eurasian security – agreed that China and the U.S. share many common interests in the region and urged Washington to engage both with the Taliban and with Beijing. For China, relations with the Taliban are “not a luxury but a necessity,” said Jennifer Brick Murtazashvili of the University of Pittsburgh. China’s sole interest is security. Click here to read more (external link).