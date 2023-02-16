China and Iran call on Afghanistan to end women’s work and education restrictions

Khaama: China and Iran have called on Afghanistan, a neighbouring country, to lift its women’s employment and education restrictions. The request was made in a joint statement released on Thursday at the close of the visit by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to Beijing. In the report, the two sides reaffirmed their close political and economic ties and their opposition to Western standards of democracy and human rights. The statement also said that the current situation in Afghanistan is the result of the US and its NATO allies’ negligence and “should be responsible for the current situation in Afghanistan.” Click here to read more (external link).