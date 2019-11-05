China Agrees to Host Meeting on Afghan Peace: Sediqqi

Tolo News: President Ashraf Ghani in a phone conversation with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday agreed to a meeting which will be held in Beijing and will include a Taliban delegation to discuss Afghanistan’s peace agreement, presidential spokesman Sediq Sediqqi said. The meeting, to be held in the “near future,” will be the first time that China hosts delegations from both the Kabul government and the Taliban to exchange views on the peace process. Click here to read more (external link).