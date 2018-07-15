Chechen Leader Dismisses Reports on Female Chechen IS Militants in Afghanistan as Fake

MOSCOW, July 14 (Sputnik) – Russia’s Chechen Republic leader Ramzan Kadyrov on Saturday dismissed media reports alleging that members of the radical Taliban movement had killed female Chechen IS (Islamic State terrorist organization, outlawed in Russia) militants in northern Afghanistan as fake, aimed at creating the impression of Chechen militants’ presence in Afghanistan.

Earlier in the day, the Khaama Press news agency reported that Taliban insurgents had caught, raped, and murdered three female IS militants from Chechnya and Uzbekistan amid ongoing infighting in the north of the country.

“Whom does Khaama Press quote? They allegedly cite anonymous sources of the 209th Corps of the Afghan army, which, in turn, cite ‘unnamed local sources’ … Earlier, the command of US forces in Afghanistan claimed that only in one cell over 7,000 Chechens were fighting against them. The cell was seized, militants were detained, and what a disappointment – not a single Chechen [among those detained]. And in this case, that is another fake created by propaganda forces of the coalition command or their adherents from a local disinformation center,” Kadyrov wrote in a post on the Telegram messaging app.

According to Kadyrov, the report is an attempt to create the impression of presence of Chechen militants in Afghanistan. Afghanistan has long been suffering from an unstable political, social and security situation due to the activity of the IS terrorists and the Taliban, with both seeking to expand their foothold in the country, including in the northern provinces.

