CARE: Monthly Income of 78% of Afghans Has Decreased

Tolo News: The organization conducted a survey of 381 people in 9 provinces and asked them about their monthly income, and 73% of them said that their monthly income is less than 5,000 afghani, or 59 US dollars. “78% of people say they are earning less than they were in September 2022. 73% of people are earning less than 5,000 AFN ($59) per month.” Meanwhile, some Kabul residents said that they are currently facing economic problems and the Islamic Emirate [Taliban] should pay attention to this. Click here to read more (external link).