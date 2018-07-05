Car bomb kills 3 including Taliban commander in E. Afghanistan

JALALABAD, Afghanistan, July 5 (Xinhua) — Three militants including a Taliban senior commander were killed and four others injured in a car bomb in Afghanistan’s eastern Nangarhar province on Thursday, provincial government spokesman Attaullah Khogiani said.

“It was a car bomb and the explosive device, planted on the car, exploded in Nokar Khil area of Khogiani district at around 9:30 a.m. local time, killing three rebels including notorious Taliban commander Mullah Hakimullah and injuring four civilians,” Khogiani told reporters.

Without providing more details, the official said that an investigation was underway.

Taliban militants were yet to make comments on the report.

Its rival group, the hardliner Islamic State (IS) outfit which often clashes with the Taliban and government forces, has not commented on the attack.

