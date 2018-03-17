Car bomb kills 3 in Afghan capital







Press TV

March 17, 2018

At least three civilians have been killed in an attack during which an assailant blew up a bomb-laden vehicle in the Afghan capital, Kabul.

Officials said two people were also injured in the attack, which was apparently targeting the personnel of a foreign contractor company.

Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danesh said there were no casualties among the contractors.

Meanwhile, Deputy Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said the assailant had heading towards global security company G4S but “detonated himself before reaching the target.”

Responsibility for the attack was claimed by the Taliban militant group.

The attack comes amid talk of possible direct dialog between the Taliban and the Afghan government or between the militant group and the United States.

The explosion also comes two days after the top commander of US forces in Afghanistan, General John Nicholson, said protecting Kabul was “our main effort.”

US-led forces invaded Afghanistan and toppled a ruling Taliban regime some 17 years ago. That ongoing war has failed to bring stability to the country despite the presence of thousands of foreign forces. A recent survey found that the militants were active in two-thirds of the country and were fully controlling four percent of it.