Calling Off Ceasefire, TTP to Launch Attacks Across Pakistan

Khaama: Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has ordered its top commanders to resume attacks across the country on Pakistani security forces after calling off their months-long ceasefire with the government of Pakistan. The peace talks suffered several deadlocks as Pakistan’s government refused to fulfill TTP’s demand, which included the release of TTP’s key operators in major terrorist attacks in Pakistan, and the withdrawal of Pakistani forces from former tribal areas. Click here to read more (external link).