Tolo News: A businessman was released in an operation by the Islamic Emirate [Taliban] forces in Taimani area in Kabul on Monday night, an official said. According to the officials, at least four kidnapers were killed in the operation. “A clash happened between the abductors and the security forces, in which four people were killed and the businessman was rescued safely,” said Khalid Zadran, a spokesman for the Kabul security department. Click here to read more (external link).

