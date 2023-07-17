British MP Urges UK To Reopen Embassy in Kabul

Khaama: Tobias Ellwood, a British lawmaker and the head of the defence select committee, suggested on Sunday that the UK should engage with the Taliban and reopen its embassy in Kabul to prevent a new wave of terrorism. Tobias Ellwood stated that he is “far from” being a “Taliban appeaser” and claimed that his brother was murdered by Islamic militants 20 years ago, Telegram reported. However, Mr Ellwood, a lieutenant colonel in the Army Reserve, said that on a recent visit to Afghanistan, he “witnessed unreported compromises the war-exhausted nation is currently willing to accept.” Click here to read more (external link).